8 Killed, 2 Injured In Car-Tractor Collision In Bihar: Cops

Eight people died and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a tractor in Bihar's Katihar district, police said on Tuesday.

The car passengers were returning from a wedding function when the accident took place Sameli block office on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said, adding that efforts are on to identify the victims.

"At least eight persons, all men, died and two others were injured when an SUV in which they were travelling collided head-on with a tractor coming from the opposite direction on the NH-31 near the Sameli block office," Katihar SP Vaibhav Sharma told PTI.

Police immediately reached the spot and rushed the victims to the nearest government hospital where eight were declared brought dead, the police said.

The two injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.

According to locals, the victims are residents of Supaul, the SP said, adding that it is believed that all victims were travelling in the SUV.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, he said.

