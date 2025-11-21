Wire On Road Kills UP Boy On Scooter, Cops Collect Parts Of Brain In Envelope

A Class 10 student died after the scooter he was riding got entangled in an internet cable in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, causing him to fall head first on the road.

The incident occurred when 15-year-old Sarthak Chaudhary was returning home from coaching classes. He was riding his scooter at a high speed and was not wearing a helmet. The broken cable, which was tied to a tree, came in his way, causing him to lose balance.

Chaudhary fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries. Eyewitnesses said that the impact caused fragments of his brain to scatter on the road, which were later collected by the police in an envelope.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

With inputs from Arun Agarwal