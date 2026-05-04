Will Suvendu Adhikari Celebrate With Jhalmuri Or Fish? What He Told NDTV

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers are set for a grand celebration as they appear to have breached the West Bengal fort -- the centre of a pitched political battle with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, as the party is poised to pull off a landslide victory in the state. Suvendu Adhikari, the politician who shunned the Trinamool and spearheaded the BJP's frontline, is also set to lead the party's workers in celebrations as well.

NDTV asked him how he would celebrate the victory -- with Jhalmuri or Fish? He replied as any Bengali would. "I will eat Jhalmuri, maacher jhol, roshogolla," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is leading in 189 seats in West Bengal. The ruling Trinamool is leading in just 101 seats, indicating that it may lose power, 15 years after it dislodged the well-entrenched Left.

Adhikari, who is being seen as front-runner to the coveted chief ministerial post, told NDTV that the people of Bengal voted against Mamata Banerjee's misrule.

"BJP has been dreaming of doing this since the time of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, but has never been able to do it," he said.

