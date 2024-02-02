'Will Reveal Identity Of Rahul Gandhi's Body Double Soon': Himanta Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma said he will reveal the identity at a press conference after PM's visit (File)

The identity of Rahul Gandhi's alleged body double who was reportedly seen during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state will be revealed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Assam visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today.

"We have identified the body double who was used by Rahul Gandhi during the padayatra. So once the PM goes back from Assam, I will address a press conference on that to disclose the identity," he said, adding that the state government has confirmation that Mr Gandhi was using a 'lookalike' to cheer at crowds from his vehicle through most of the yatra in Assam.

"We have now confirmed that in most of the route, Rahul Gandhi was not interacting with the crowd, his body double was cheering the crowd. After the controversy, the body double quietly left Guwahati without accompanying Rahul Gandhi in the Guwahati to Bengal leg," he claimed.

Two cases have also been registered - one in Guwahati and another in Jorhat, he said.

"Two cases have been registered. For the Guwahati case, an SIT has been formed and it has begun work," he added. The Jorhat case is being investigated normally, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam on a two-day visit from tomorrow to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development initiatives worth over Rs 11,599 crore in Guwahati, the state government said. The PM will reach Guwahati tomorrow evening.