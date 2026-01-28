Ajit Pawar's Aircraft Crashes In Pune. What We Know So Far

An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has crashed in the Pune district this morning. As per the news agency PTI, Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed in the crash. There, however, was no official confirmation.

As per the latest reports, the plane lost control and crashed while landing at an airport in Baramati. The aircraft caught fire after the crash.

The aircraft was also carrying Ajit Pawar's PSO and an attendant and two crew members.

Ajit Pawar had left from Mumbai at 8 am and was scheduled to address four election rallies in his home turf of Baramati.

The aircraft, a Learjet 45, was operated by VSR Ventures.