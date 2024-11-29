Ajit Pawar, The Man Who Is Never Out Of Power

Over the last five years, Maharashtra's political landscape has undergone a massive change. It has seen three Chief Ministers, split between two major regional political parties and a realignment of alliances. But there's one man who almost never sat out of power in half a decade. He was the deputy to Devendra Fadnavis when the BJP leader took oath in a shocking, early-morning oath ceremony in 2019. He then served as the Deputy CM when Uddhav Thackeray became the Maharashtra Chief Minister and led the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He remained the deputy to Eknath Shinde after the Shiv Sena leader and MLAs loyal to him pulled the plug on the MVA government and joined hands with the BJP.

His name is Ajit Pawar, the leader who spent much of his political career in the shadow of his uncle Sharad Pawar, a political heavyweight. In the recent state elections, where the Mahayuti alliance secured a thumping majority, Ajit Pawar's NCP won 41 seats, proving that the decision to break away from his uncle was a well-calculated move.

Who is Ajit Pawar?

Ajit Pawar was born on July 22, 1959, in Deolali Pravara, a village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. Growing up amid the socio-economic challenges of rural India, he gained a firsthand understanding of the issues that affected farmers and the agricultural community. These early experiences shaped his commitment to regional development and laid the foundation for his future in politics.

Ajit Pawar's father, Anantrao Pawar, worked at the renowned Rajkamal Studios in Mumbai (then Bombay). His academic pursuits were cut short after the death of his father. He completed his formal education up to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) level from the Maharashtra State Board. His father's early death meant a young Ajit Pawar had to start working early to support his family.

Political journey and key ministerial roles

Ajit Pawar's entry into politics was more of a matter of when than how or why. His uncle Sharad Pawar was already an established Congress figure in state politics by 1982 when the 23-year-old was elected to the board of a cooperative sugar factory. This role laid the groundwork for his understanding of rural economic systems and positioned him as a key figure in regional development.

Throughout his career, Ajit Pawar has held key ministerial positions, each contributing to his expertise in governance and development.

Minister of State for Agriculture & Power (June 1991 to November 1992): Ajit Pawar's entry into the state cabinet began with his appointment as Minister of State for Agriculture and Power.

Minister of State for Water Supply, Power & Planning (November 1992 to February 1993): Following his initial role, he took on greater responsibilities, overseeing water supply, power and planning.

Minister of Irrigation (Krishna Valley & Konkan Irrigation), Horticulture (October 1999 to July 2004): In 1999, Ajit Pawar was handed over the role of Minister of Irrigation, overseeing the Krishna Valley and Konkan irrigation projects. His portfolio expanded to include horticulture as well.

Minister of Rural Development, Water Supply & Sanitation, Irrigation (Krishna Valley & Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation) (July 2004 to November 2004): Ajit Pawar's focus shifted to rural development, where he managed water supply, sanitation and continued overseeing irrigation projects.

Minister of Water Resources (Excluding Krishna Valley Irrigation), Water Resources & Sanitation (November 2004 to November 2009): Pawar's tenure as Minister of Water Resources marked a significant chapter in his career. He headed policies and projects to improve water management.

Minister of Water Resources (Excluding Krishna Valley & Konkan Irrigation), Energy (November 2009 to November 2010): In this role, Ajit Pawar took charge of water resources while also leading the energy sector.

Deputy Chief Minister (Finance, Planning & Energy) (November 2010 to September 2012): Ajit Pawar's appointment as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra brought him to the forefront of state governance. His portfolios included finance, planning and energy.

Deputy Chief Minister (Finance, Planning & Energy) (December 2012 to September 2014): Continuing as Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar maintained his focus on finance, planning and energy.

Political shifts

The year 2019 was dramatic in every sense of the word. First, Ajit Pawar, in what was his first open rebellion against uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar, became the Deputy Chief Minister in an unexpected alliance with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. He resigned three days later and withdrew support from the BJP-led government, forcing Fadnavis to resign. The decision sparked a whirlwind of speculation and intensified debates on loyalty and ambition within the NCP.

In December 2019, the NCP leader was back with his uncle and rejoined the government as the Deputy Chief Minister under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. This move was seen as part of his strategy to assert his influence and redefine his position within the NCP.

In July 2023, after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Agadhi government, Ajit Pawar once again rebelled against his uncle, leading a vertical split in his party and joining the BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena government.

2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls

Ajit Pawar's first attempt to come out of his uncle's shadow in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections turned out to be nothing short of a disaster. Despite claiming the party name and symbol, he managed to win just one seat. While political observers didn't write him off, questions abound about whether the 65-year-old was capable of surviving Maharashtra's cutthroat politics on his own.

When the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP contested the 2024 Assembly polls, Ajit Pawar was the weakling. Not many gave him a chance. But the success of the Mahayuti alliance, in many ways, was as much Ajit Pawar's moment as Eknath Shinde or Devendra Fadnavis'. With 41 seats, Ajit Pawar proved he was well and truly capable of being on his own.

National ambitions

As the BJP, Sena and NCP prepared to return to power, Ajit Pawar announced his party would contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The move hints at NCP and its leader's national ambitions. During a felicitation ceremony held at the NCP office in New Delhi on November 28, Pawar revealed his plans to host a national convention in the city.

Personal life

Ajit Pawar is married to Sunetra Pawar, the daughter of Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, a former Maharashtra minister. The couple has two sons, Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar. Jay has established himself in the business sector, while Parth pursued a political career. In 2019, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Maval Constituency in Maharashtra but lost.