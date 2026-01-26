'Choose Between Illegal Immigration And Protecting Identity': Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said voters must decide in the coming assembly elections whether they want a government that "surrenders" before illegal immigrants or one that protects the state's identity and culture.

While addressing the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh, Sarma said people also had to choose between a past marked by bomb blasts, protests and fear, and a present focused on peace and development.

Sarma said Assam's development involves more than building infrastructure. It also links deeply to Assam's identity.

He said the influx of people from East Bengal has had a major impact on the state's demographic structure.

Comparing the 2011 census with the census scheduled for 2027, he said the share of people of East Bengal origin could rise to 40 per cent. Today, Hindus have become a minority in 12 districts of the state, he said.

He said 63.88 lakh bighas of land in Assam have fallen under illegal occupation by unknown persons, and that previous governments failed to take cognizable steps to remove these encroachments.

He said earlier Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations in Assam were held amid boycott calls, threats of violence and the sound of guns, but such fears no longer exist.

"Now, these celebrations are held under a sky of equality, unity and the victory march of development," he said.

He said eviction drives since 2021 had freed more than 1.5 lakh bighas (around 49,500 acres) of encroached land.

Sarma referred to the Supreme Court upholding provisions of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, saying the state now empowers district authorities to push back illegal foreigners within 24 hours without approaching foreigners' tribunals.

Sarma said Assam's development was not limited to infrastructure.

"Assam's development isn't just about better roads; it is also about protecting our identity," he said, adding that the presence of Muslims with origins in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) has raised "serious questions" about social life in the state.

Citing the 2011 Census, Sarma claimed that people with origins in East Pakistan could account for 40 per cent of Assam's population by the 2027 Census.

"Hindus have become a minority in 12 of the state's 35 districts," he said, adding that 6.3 million bighas (over 2.09 million acres) of land were under illegal occupation.