Report Probing Alleged Pak Link Of Gaurav Gogoi To Be Out On Feb 8: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report regarding alleged links between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, his wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, and Pakistan will be made public on February 8.

Sarma said the SIT has found evidence pointing to links with Pakistan involving three individuals, namely Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Colburn. "On February 7, a cabinet meeting will be held, and a cabinet memorandum on this issue will be passed. On February 8, we will disclose the sensitive information to the public through a press conference on Elizabeth Colburn and Gaurav Gogoi. The SIT has evidence against three persons for having links with Pakistan," he said.

"Some will try to defend him as elections are approaching. But for the common man, this is a shocking and sensitive report," Sarma added.

In recent weeks, Sarma repeatedly raised allegations linking Gogoi to Pakistan, triggering a sharp political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Assam.

Gaurav Gogoi has strongly denied all allegations, terming them politically motivated and aimed at deflecting attention from governance issues. The Congress has accused the BJP of misusing state machinery to target opposition leaders and create a narrative ahead of crucial political battles.

The BJP has maintained that the probe is necessary in the interest of national security and public accountability.

Sarma has alleged that certain statements and actions of the Congress leader raise serious questions that warrant public scrutiny, while asserting that the state government has nothing to hide in the investigation process.

The controversy intensified after Sarma publicly claimed that Gogoi's political positions and remarks reflected a mindset focused on Pakistan.