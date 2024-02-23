'Why're You Troubled': Court On Tamil Nadu Challenging Probe Agency Summons

In a stern response, the Supreme Court today asked the Tamil Nadu government why it is troubled by the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged illegal sand mining scam. The court's response came after the government and probe agency both filed petitions in the case.

The alleged illegal sand mining scam has brought five district collectors of Tamil Nadu under the scanner, with the ED issuing summons to them. After the state government filed a writ petition challenging the summons, the ED requested the Supreme Court to halt the interference.

During the proceedings, Justice Bela M Trivedi asked, "How can the state file a writ petition? Under which law? Is this not against federal principles? Why is the state troubled by ED summons, and what is its stake in this matter?"

The court has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government, seeking detailed answers to these queries.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the state, said that the ED has no authority to investigate non-scheduled offenses.

Justice Trivedi sought clarification from Rohatgi, stating, "Convince us about the state's interests and how it can file a writ petition. Why is the state aggrieved? We will consider putting a stay on the order for a preliminary inquiry - but we want information."

The court scheduled the next hearing for February 26, where the Tamil Nadu government is expected to present its arguments on the writ petition and address the Supreme Court's concerns.