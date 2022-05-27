Who Will Bear Responsibility For Aryan Khan's Trauma, Asks P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram said the Aryan Khan case handling was "perversion" of procedures under law

Hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau gave a clean chit to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, Congress leader P Chidambaram asked who will bear the responsibility for the young man's trauma.

He said in many cases, arrest comes first and investigation follows, which was a "perversion" of the procedure established by law.

The NCB today gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the case in which he was arrested and spent 22 days in jail.

NCB officials said Aryan Khan and five others were not named in the agency's chargesheet due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

Reacting to the development, Mr Chidambaram said it is now admitted that there was no evidence against Aryan Khan. "Who will bear responsibility for the trauma of the young man?" the former Home Minister said.

"Investigation must lead to arrest. Sadly, in many cases, arrest comes first and investigation follows," he said.

This is a "perversion" of the procedure established by law, Mr Chidambaram added.