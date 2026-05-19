Who Is Sibi George? Indian Diplomat At Centre Of Norway Media Exchange

Sibi George came into the spotlight after a tense exchange with a Norwegian journalist during an MEA press briefing in Norway linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

During a press briefing in Norway, senior Indian diplomat Sibi George strongly defended India after a Norwegian journalist questioned India's record on democracy, human rights and press freedom, asking why the country should be “trusted” on these issues.

George strongly defended India, saying, "People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding. They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions."

He highlighted India's 5,000-year-old civilisation, the country's democratic traditions, constitutional guarantees and contributions during global crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who is Sibi George?

Originally from Kerala's Kottayam district, George was born to the Podimattam family of Pala. George is a senior Indian diplomat who currently serves as Secretary (West) in India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He earned gold medals in both graduation and post-graduation. During the academic years, he went to the American University in Cairo. He received training from several prestigious Indian institutions, including LBSNAA, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bengaluru and ISB Hyderabad.

George joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1993. Over the years, he worked in Indian missions in cities such as Cairo, Doha, Islamabad, Washington, DC, Tehran and Riyadh, where he used to handle political, commercial and diplomatic affairs.

He has also held several important divisions at the MEA headquarters in New Delhi, including East Asia and the India-Africa Forum Summit coordination team. In 2014, he received the SK Singh Award for Excellence in the Indian Foreign Service for his work.

Before joining MEA as a senior diplomat, George represented India as ambassador to several countries, including Japan, Switzerland, Kuwait and the Marshall Islands. He also served as India's envoy to the Holy See and Liechtenstein.

On the personal front, George is married to artist Joice John Pampoorethu. The couple has three children, two daughters and a son.