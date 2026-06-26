Who Is Mahesh Dixit, Telangana IPS Officer Named Intelligence Bureau Chief

IPS officer Mahesh Dixit has been appointed as the next Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), India's premier internal intelligence agency.

Currently serving as the IB's Special Director, Dixit will take over from outgoing Director Tapan Kumar Deka for a two-year term. The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Dixit has been granted an extension of service in order to take over the role. He will hold office for a tenure of two years from the date he assumes charge or until further orders, whichever comes first.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mahesh Dixit for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service under the provisions of FR 56(d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the order read, as per ANI.

Who is Mahesh Dixit?

Mahesh Dixit is a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Telangana cadre and is widely regarded as one of the country's most experienced intelligence officers. A qualified medical doctor, Dixit later pursued a career in law enforcement.

Over the course of his career, he has handled several critical assignments involving counter-terrorism, national security and intelligence operations.

Before being promoted as Special Director at the IB headquarters in New Delhi, Dixit headed the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir. One of the significant phases of his career was his role in the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

He played a critical role in intelligence assessment and security planning during the transition period in Jammu and Kashmir, sources familiar with the developments said. He also oversaw key intelligence responsibilities during Srinagar's hosting of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in 2023.

Dixit was promoted as the IB's Special Director last year, becoming the agency's second-in-command. He will now succeed Tapan Kumar Deka, who has led the Intelligence Bureau since July 2022. Deka's tenure will conclude on June 30.