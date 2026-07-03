WhatsApp, UPI, Speed Post: How Ganja Doorstep Delivery Worked And Busted

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing has busted an interstate ganja trafficking syndicate that allegedly supplied cannabis to customers across the country through Speed Post and courier services.

The police arrested the alleged mastermind, Satyam Misra of Giridih district in Jharkhand, while four of his associates are on the run.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, the Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad city, VC Sajjanar, said the nationwide syndicate operated from Jharkhand.

"The syndicate operated from Jharkhand and supplied ganja to customers in nearly 21 states, including Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi," Sajjanar said.

The gang allegedly cultivated and sourced ganja locally, packed it in small quantities and booked parcels at post offices by falsely declaring the contents as medicines.

Investigators found that the gang received orders through WhatsApp and other social media platforms, accepted payments through multiple UPI accounts and dispatched eight to 10 Speed Post parcels daily. Each parcel contained 50 to 250 grams of ganja. The syndicate is believed to have handled 80 to 100 orders every day, earning around Rs 30-35 lakh a month.

The racket came to light after the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) intercepted a suspicious parcel sent from Jharkhand to Hyderabad. Investigation led to the identification of two local buyers -- Sushanth Vyas and Laddu -- who were arrested in separate cases registered at Gudimalkapur and SR Nagar police stations. The cops seized two kilograms of ganja from them.

Police said the accused also ran a distribution network in Mumbai, where bulk quantities of ganja were transported by train and later delivered to customers using local transport.

''To avoid detection, the gang used code words such as "Mango", "Stick" and "Flower" to refer to different quantities of ganja,'' Sajjanar said.

The investigation also exposed a security lapse, with parcels allegedly travelling by train and flight without being scanned.

Hyderabad City Police has now informed the concerned Central authorities seeking mandatory screening of postal parcels.