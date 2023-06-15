What Actor Manoj Bajpayee, Who Met Lalu Yadav Last Year, Said On Joining Politics

Manoj Bajpayee met Lalu Yadav during his previous visit to Bihar in September last year.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from Bihar, said that he will never join politics.

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, Mr Bajpayee said, "When I visited Bihar last time, I met RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Since then, people started speculating that I will join politics. I am 200 per cent sure I won't do that. Question of joining politics does not arise at all," he said.

Mr Bajpayee, who hails from Belwa village in West Champaran district, was in Patna for the promotion of his recently released film 'Sirf ek bandaa kaafi hai' (Only one person is enough), in which he plays the role of a lawyer who takes on a powerful self-styled godman.

During his previous visit to Bihar in September last year, he had met Lalu Prasad at his 10, Circular Road residence.

Mr Bajpayee, who has won three National Awards and four Filmfare awards, said, "I am actor and will remain an actor only... How does the question of joining politics arise?" Asked about the Bihar's government plan to come out with a new film policy, he said, "The state government should immediately introduce the new film policy, which will provide proper exposure to artistes of the state. It will also benefit filmmakers who want to shoot in Bihar." Mr Bajpayee also said that there is enormous potential of filmmaking in Bihar.

"The glorious past of the state in the field of arts and culture and natural cinematic treasures are enough to attract directors," he added.