Inside Details Of BJP's Late Night Meeting On Bengal Elections

A crucial late-night meeting on West Bengal politics was held on Tuesday at the house of Union Minister and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar in Delhi, ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin was present at the meeting. BJP's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from West Bengal also attended. Party election in-charge Bhupender Yadav and co in-charge Biplab Deb were part of the discussions.

The meeting was convened to chalk out the forward strategy for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Detailed deliberations were held on organisational strengthening, booth-level planning and the overall election roadmap.

A major focus of the meeting was how to counter the SIR issue being raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The meeting gained significance as it took place at a time when Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi and has stepped up her attack over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls process.

The nearly three-hour-long meeting was chaired by National President Nitin Nabin. All MPs were instructed to go among the public and clearly explain the key provisions of Budget 2026 in their respective areas. Special emphasis was laid on reaching out to the youth and projecting Budget 2026 as a budget for "Young India".

According to BJP sources, the party has prepared a major and long-term plan for the West Bengal elections. As part of this plan, Nitin Nabin held one-to-one meetings with MPs and took direct feedback from each of them.

MPs have been directed to aggressively expose the failures of the state government at the ground level. They have also been asked to launch zone-wise movements against the West Bengal government, keeping local issues and conditions in mind. The strategy is to keep these movements active continuously till the Assembly elections.

BJP sources say that regular feedback will be taken from MPs right up to the West Bengal polls. The one-to-one meetings held after MPs' visits to the state are being seen as extremely crucial for fine-tuning the party's election strategy.

Ahead of the elections, the meeting is also being viewed as part of BJP's "dinner diplomacy", aimed at strengthening coordination within the party and sharpening its political narrative in West Bengal.