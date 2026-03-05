Suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir Gets Y-Plus Security Cover Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir, who has now formed his own party to take on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the upcoming assembly elections, has been accorded Y-Plus category security cover by the central government.

Kabir had proposed building a mosque, modelled after Ayodhya's Babri Masjid, in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the construction of which began last month.

The Trinamool later suspended him, stating that the party believes in "secular theory."

The Y-plus category security cover comprises around a dozen security personnel, including two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and 8-10 commandos from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The security cover is provided based on threat perception assessed by the Intelligence Bureau and can be periodically reviewed.

Kabir had approached the Calcutta High Court, demanding security in the wake of protests and threats to life in various districts. Following the High Court's order, the Union Home Ministry reportedly provided 'Y Plus' category security to him.

A 13-member central security team on Wednesday reached the Murshidabad residence of Kabir, the founder president of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP).

After being suspended by the Trinamool, the Bharatpur MLA on December 22 last year launched his political party, then called 'Janata Unnayan Party', to be abbreviated 'JUP'.

However, since a party with this name was already registered with the Election Commission, he changed the party's name.

The EC has now approved the registration of his party under the new name, Aam Janata Unnayan Party.

(with input from Gopal Thakur)