Ground Report: Memories Of 2021 Tragedy Haunt Elections In This Bengal Seat

The air remains thick with more than just political rhetoric in Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar, a district far north in West Bengal, where the election heat is catching up with the memories of a tragedy from five years ago.

Situated near the border with Bangladesh, about 50 km from Coochbehar town, Sitalkuchi is a grim reminder of the cost of political violence during what is expected to be a celebration of democracy.

Fear remains central to such memories of violence; it brings a haunting sense of deja vu as the polling day approaches. But for the residents of this constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, hopes of peace haven't dimmed.

Memories of April 10, 2021

Sitalkuchi would have been another dot on the map of West Bengal, but for the tragic events of April 10, 2021. Violence erupted at a polling booth on that fateful date as people queued up to cast their vote. And then there was firing by the central forces. Four people died. Voting was stopped.

Five years later, the booth stands as a site of mourning. April 10 is observed here as "martyrs' day" in a somber reminder of the violence that claimed four lives and marred the citizens' right to vote.

But authorities are taking no chances this time. Coochbehar is bracing for a massive deployment of forces this time. Though for many locals, the sight of boots on the ground brings both a sense of security and fear.

"We want peace. As the elections approach, we are in deep fear that once again the central forces will come. We don't want such things again," says Alizar Rahaman, a local.

The trauma is even deeper for Ashraf Hazi, who lost a family member in the 2021 firing. "We are still scared," he says.

A Trinamool Stronghold

Sitalkuchi remains a stronghold for the Trinamool Congress. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool had recorded a lead by over 16,000 votes, appearing as a bastion for Banerjee's party.

However, the factors impacting the upcoming elections are too many. On one side is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls that Trinamool seeks to weaponise against the BJP.

Read: Congress Elitism, Nabanna-Centred Politics -- What Sets South Bengal Apart

Hazi claims "logical discrepancies" in the revision of voter rolls have left 300 voters in his booth in uncertainty.

Expressing his frustration, another resident notes, "My name did not appear on the SIR list... there is absolutely no point in voting for 'Dada' (BJP). For us, 'Didi' is the better choice."

Doles versus Development

Bread-and-butter issues also remain a concern for the people under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government.

"Muslims here have voted for Didi, but there is no real development. Doles cannot bring real changes. Where are jobs for our children?" asks Hazi.

Banerjee's social welfare schemes are a powerful draw for voters. The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, unemployment allowances, and increased stipends for imams and priests appear to offer loyalty points for her camp, countering the corruption and other charges by the BJP.

Read: From "Legal Vacuum" To "Legal Limbo": Battle For Citizenship In Cooch Behar

A Closely Watched Battle

Sitalkuchi will be one of the closely watched elections in north Bengal. The Trinamool has fielded Harihar Das, a close associate of BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj, who had lately been growing closer to the Trinamool. He's up against the BJP's Sabitri Barman, a district leader of the party's women's wing (Mahila Morcha).

The CPM has nominated Namadipti Adhikari, a new face, from the seat.

The Election Commission has assured a free and fair process. And residents repose their faith in the poll body.

"We want violence-free elections this time. We have faith in the Election Commission," says Mithun Das, a resident.