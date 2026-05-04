Sanjiv Goenka Hopes BJP Brings Back Industry Confidence In Bengal

Kolkata-based businessman and investor Sanjiv Goenka hoped a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in West Bengal would give more confidence to people and industries to invest in the state.

The RPSG Group chairman's spoke to NDTV at a time the BJP has secured leads or wins in 203 seats of the 294-member Assembly, marking the party's first ever victory in the state. "I have a vested emotional anger towards the development of the city and the state.I look forward to playing my own small little role in its transformation or development. There is a lot of expectation (from the BJP), and I think it'll be good to bring back the confidence of industry," he said.

Goenka stressed the need of getting good talent and investment to Kolkata and West Bengal, irrespective of where it comes from. "We need people to come, invest and live happily in the state. For that we need consistency of policy, not just announcements and then pulling them back," he said. He expressed confidence that the BJP will encourage this transition in the Bengal's investment climate.

As of 5.30 pm, the BJP-led alliance is ahead in 203 seats in West Bengal, while the Trinamool Congress-led combine is leading in 84 seats.

The party also took a clear lead in Assam, but did not register similar victories in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.