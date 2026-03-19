The Protege Paradox: Can Suvendu Adhikari's Ex-Loyalist Reclaim Nandigram?

Nandigram has long been the heart of "paribartan" (change) in Bengal. Synonymous with Mamata Banerjee's meteoric rise, it was the site of the 2021 "blockbuster" contest between the Chief Minister and her protege-turned-rival, Suvendu Adhikari. While Banerjee's party swept the state, she famously lost the seat to Adhikari, a result that left a lingering political sting.

As the 2026 elections approach, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has flipped the script, introducing a new protagonist to the high-stakes arena.

Wednesday was no ordinary morning in Boyal.

Pabitra Kar, a former Adhikari loyalist who recently rejoined the Trinamool, has been fielded as the party's candidate for Nandigram. The announcement has electrified workers from both camps. Kar spent the morning meeting locals and participating in the Sitala Puja, a traditional folk festival celebrated in February and March.

A former BJP panchayat chief and onetime member of 'Hindu Samhati' and 'Sanatani Sena', Kar was instrumental in consolidating the BJP's base in 2021. By nominating him, the Trinamool appears to be making a strategic play for Hindu voters in a region marked by recent religious polarisation.

Photo Credit: Pabitra Kar seen praying

"The party has placed its trust in me," Kar told NDTV. "I have joined the All India Trinamool Congress to participate in nation-building, and the party has full confidence that I will emerge victorious." Kar also noted a growing "psychological distance" from the BJP, claiming he found it difficult to find common ground with their leadership. "In the last election, every promise made by the BJP proved hollow," he added.

Pabitra Kar meeting Abhishek Banerjee

The Voter's Pulse

To understand the ground reality, NDTV traveled to Tangua Bazar, a hotspot that saw overlapping roadshows from Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah, and Mithun Chakraborty in 2021.

The mood remains divided.

An elderly e-rickshaw driver, speaking on condition of anonymity, remarked, "Khela ebaro hobe" (the game is on again), adding that Suvendu Adhikari remains the favorite. Another local dismissed Kar as a "weak candidate," suggesting Mamata Banerjee opted out of the seat this time for fear of another defeat.

Pabitra Kar meeting locals in Nandigram

In many corners, there is a conviction that the BJP is poised for a majority.

However, voices of dissent exist.

"The situation is in Didi's favor this time," said 60-year-old Atiar Rahama. "TMC has fielded the right person, and Adhikari will be defeated by a significant margin."

A general scene in Nandigram

The "Full Circle" of Industrialization

The history of Nandigram is written in blood. On March 14, 2007, 14 villagers were killed in police firing while protesting the Left Front's land acquisition for a chemical hub. That movement propelled Mamata Banerjee to power.

But today, the sentiment in the rolling green fields of Nandigram is shifting. At the Dinabandhupur ferry ghat, 28-year-old Sourav Jana, a graduate currently working as a boatman, shared his regret. "We all have to leave the village for jobs. We want industry here, small or large. We now feel what happened in 2007 was a mistake."

Lakhmi Rani Jana, a widow and mother of three, echoed this sentiment: "If industries were established here, our sons wouldn't have to leave the state."

Urmila Patra, a local woman, agreed, noting that while schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar provide support, they aren't enough.

"Our children are spending their days on the streets; there is simply no work. It feels as though we are being reduced to the status of refugees," she said.

The Stakes

In 2021, Adhikari won Nandigram by a slim margin of 1,956 votes. However, based on the 2024 Lok Sabha results, the BJP currently holds a lead of 8,200 votes in this assembly segment.

Polling for the high voltage Nandigram seat will take place on April 23.

The results will be counted on May 4.