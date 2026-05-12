Suvendu Adhikari, Bengal Lawmakers To Take Oaths In Assembly On May 13-14

The first session of the 18th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will be held on Wednesday and Thursday and will see Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the newly-elected members taking oaths as legislators over the course of two days.

Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the first BJP government in West Bengal on May 9 at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. During the Assembly session, he will take an oath as an MLA. In the elections held in the state last month, he emerged victorious from both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies. He is yet to announce which of these two seats he intends to vacate.

The schedule is as follows:

On the first day, between 11 am and 1.30 pm, Adhikari, along with Cabinet ministers, will take the oath as members of the Assembly. Additionally, MLAs from Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad (constituencies 1 through 76) will take their oaths.

MLAs from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas (constituencies 77 to 157, excluding 144) will take their oaths between 2 pm and 4.30 pm.

MLAs from Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur and Jhargram (constituencies 158 to 218, 220 to 222, and 237) will take their oaths between 11 am and 1.30 pm on the second day.

MLAs from Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum will take their oaths between 2 pm and 4.30 pm on the second day.