Video: When PM Modi Predicted Bengal Results In Bihar Victory Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in Delhi after the NDA swept 202 of Bihar's 243 seats in the assembly last year, had confidently predicted that the BJP would repeat the feat in West Bengal, a state where the party had never won in the assembly election.

What he said that day has turned out true.

After a long suspense on whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress would retain power or the BJP would create history, the answer is going toward the latter. Trends show that the BJP is leading in 193 seats, followed by the Trinamool in 97 seats.

"The river Ganga flows to Bengal via Bihar. And the victory in Bihar, like the river, has paved the way for our victory in Bengal," PM Modi had said six months ago in his hour-long Bihar NDA victory speech.

The BJP in Bihar had emerged as the single-largest party. The opposition Mahagathbandhan faced a strong BJP campaign that called the bloc an enabler of "jungle raj".

PM Modi had also spoken about how the ripple effects of the Bihar results would not stop only in Bengal. "This victory will inspire our workers in the south too," he had said.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had shown equal confidence in rejecting the prime minister's forecast. "That is Bihar's equation. It has no connection with Bengal," he had said, predicting Mamata Banerjee would return as chief minister with over 250 seats. The trends, however, do not show this playing out.

The BJP is leading in 190 seats, followed by the Trinamool Congress in 99 seats. The Bengal assembly has 294 seats.