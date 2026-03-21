'Not Fit For Constitutional Post': BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee For Comments On PM Modi

The BJP has criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling her ineligible to occupy a constitutional post.

The criticism came after the ruling Trinamool Congress's chief during an Eid event in Kolkata suddenly changed the topic and called PM Modi's policies "anti-minority".

"Anyone who calls the prime minister of the county an infiltrator doesn't have the right to occupy the constitutional post. The chief minister is showing her extreme fear of losing the election," BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said.

The BJP has been raising awareness about infiltration by a large number of illegal immigrants ahead of the Bengal assembly election. It has alleged infiltration from Bangladesh has been happening under the Trinamool government.

The Trinamool has denied the allegations, saying the border is managed by central forces under the Home Ministry.

At the Kolkata event today, Mamata Banerjee along with the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee addressed the Eid gathering.

"We won't let Modi ji snatch our rights. We have no problem if you go to Saudi Arabia and shake hands. When you go to Dubai you embrace them. But in India you forget and you delete names. You call them infiltrators. You're the biggest infiltrator," Mamata Banerjee alleged.

The Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) exercise also came under the Bengal chief minister's fire. She alleged the SIR exercise targets communities.

The Trinamool general secretary said, "Some are saying Hindus are in danger, some are saying Muslim are in danger. I say, take off the spectacle of religion, the entire country is in danger."