'We Are Largest Private Investor In Bihar': Pranav Adani At 'Bihar Business Connect 2024'

Pranav Adani unveiled Rs 27,900 crore investment plan for Bihar

Pranav Adani, the Managing Director of agro, oil and gas and Director of Adani Enterprises on Friday unveiled a massive Rs 27,900 crore investment plan for Bihar, with the potential of creating 53,500 jobs in the state.

Addressing the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit in Patna, Pranav Adani said "there can be no better validation" of the Adani Group's belief in the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "than the humble fact that we are the largest private investor in Bihar."

"We came to the last Bihar Summit and have come this time too. Changes can be seen in Bihar. From law and order to ease of doing business, everything is going well. Adani Group is investing more and more here... there are many opportunities here and the government is also supportive," Pranav Adani told NDTV on the sidelines of the event.

Providing a snapshot of the Adani Group's current and future investment roadmap for Bihar, Pranav Adani said, "In three sectors, logistics, gas distribution and agri-logistics, we have already invested around Rs 850 crore and have also created around 25,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities."

He said the Adani Group will invest another Rs 2,300 crore in these sectors. This investment will not only massively increase the Adani Group's warehousing and handling capacity and expand its presence in the EV, CGD (city gas distribution) and CBG (compressed biogas) space but will also generate an additional 27,000 direct and indirect local job opportunities.

The Adani Group is working closely with the Bihar government to potentially invest another Rs 1,000 crore in developing strategic infrastructure in the state such as Gati Shakti Railway Terminals, ICDs (inland container depots) and industrial warehousing parks.

The Adani Group also plans to invest Rs 2,100 crore to manufacture and install over 28 lakh smart meters to automate power-consumption and monitoring in five cities - Siwan, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Saran and Samastipur. This will generate at least 4,000 local jobs in this technology segment, Pranav Adani said.

He said the Adani Group has started work on its greenfield cement plant at Warisaliganj and now plans to invest another Rs 2,500 crore in Bihar to set up a cement manufacturing capacity of 10 MMTPA in multiple phases. This has the potential to create 9,000 direct and indirect jobs.

"We are also exploring investment avenues in Bihar's energy sector. Our plan is to invest around Rs 20,000 crore to set up an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant," Pranav Adani said, adding this massive project is expected to open up 12,000 job vacancies in the pre-commissioning phase - and also lead to around 1,500 skilled jobs during the operational phase.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)