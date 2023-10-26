Watch: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Saibaba Samadhi Temple In Maharashtra's Shirdi

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Darshan Queue Complex at the temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra.

State Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present on the occasion.

#WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi



Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are also present pic.twitter.com/khMOQhNtjc — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Darshan Queue Complex at the temple, perform the 'jal pujan' of Nilwande Dam, and dedicate a canal network of the dam to the nation.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will attend a public program in Shirdi, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7500 crore in sectors like health, rail, road, and oil and gas.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)