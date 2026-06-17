Watch: Man Finds Train Toilet Occupied By Ticketless Passengers, Railways Responds

A video from a Bihar-bound train has reignited concerns about overcrowding and unauthorised travel on Indian Railways after a passenger allegedly found the toilet area of a reserved coach occupied by ticketless travellers. The footage was shared on X by user Sarfaraz Zain, who claimed that several people without valid reservations had entered a reserved compartment and taken over the space around the washrooms, making it difficult for passengers to move around or access basic facilities.

The video begins with a passenger making his way through a crowded coach towards the washroom section. As he reaches the area, he finds multiple people sitting inside and around the toilets, using the limited space as a makeshift seating area. The passage leading to the washroom appears heavily congested, with travellers occupying the floor and blocking movement through the coach. Passengers can be seen struggling to navigate the narrow corridor.

When the person recording the video questions those sitting in the area, they appear largely unconcerned. According to the clip, some respond by asking whether he actually needs to use the toilet, brushing aside his concerns about the obstruction.

"Several unauthorized/general passengers are sitting inside the toilet of my reserved coach. The toilet is not being used. When asked to vacate, they are behaving rudely and attempting to intimidate. The coach passage is also obstructed, causing serious inconvenience to passengers. Please immediately send RPF/TTE to take action, get the toilet vacated, and ensure passenger safety," the user wrote on X while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The footage quickly gained traction on social media, with many users expressing frustration over the recurring issue of unauthorised passengers entering reserved coaches on long-distance trains. Several users said the situation highlighted the difficulties faced by ticketed passengers, who often find themselves dealing with overcrowded compartments, blocked aisles and restricted access to basic amenities despite paying for reserved seats.

As the video spread online and drew criticism, Indian Railways responded through its customer support handle, Railway Seva. The official account asked the complainant to share details including the train number, PNR and contact information so the matter could be investigated.

According to the response, the complaint was forwarded to the concerned Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and commercial officials for necessary action. Officials were instructed to address the issue, clear the reserved coach and take action against unauthorised passengers if required.