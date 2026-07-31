Indian Railways Launches Online Excess Luggage Booking. How Much Can You Carry?

From July 31, Indian Railway passengers with confirmed reserved tickets will be able to book excess personal luggage online while reserving their train tickets on the IRCTC platform. Until now, anyone carrying luggage beyond the free allowance had to visit the parcel office at the railway station to complete the booking.

The new facility is meant only for passengers travelling on confirmed reserved tickets and applies to personal luggage that will be carried inside the reserved compartment, subject to the prescribed weight limits.

While booking a ticket online, passengers will be able to declare luggage that exceeds the free baggage allowance. The system will display everything they need to know before completing the booking, including class-wise free luggage limits, maximum permissible weight, restricted items, applicable charges and penalty rules.

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The move is aimed at making the process easier by reducing the need to visit the parcel office before travelling. The Railway Board has directed all zonal railways to implement the facility from July 31 after CRIS completed the required system development.

Free Luggage Allowance By Class

The amount of luggage you can carry without paying extra depends on your travel class.

AC First Class: Up to 70 kg free. The maximum permissible limit is 150 kg after paying applicable charges.

First Class and AC 2-Tier: Up to 50 kg free. The maximum limit is 100 kg with excess luggage charges.

Sleeper Class: Up to 40 kg free. The maximum limit is 80 kg after paying the required charges.

Second Class: Up to 35 kg free. The maximum limit is 70 kg with applicable charges.

AC 3-Tier, AC 3 Economy and AC Chair Car: The maximum permitted luggage is 40 kg. Since the free allowance and maximum permissible limit are the same, passengers cannot book excess luggage in these classes except in cases where the free allowance itself is chargeable.

Maximum Bag Size Allowed Inside Coaches

Indian Railways has also specified the maximum size of luggage that passengers can carry inside train coaches.

AC 3-Tier, AC 3 Economy and AC Chair Car: 55 cm x 45 cm x 22.5 cm

AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, Sleeper and General Class: 100 cm x 60 cm x 25 cm

What Will Excess Luggage Cost?

Passengers carrying luggage beyond the free allowance will have to pay 1.5 times the normal luggage rate. The minimum charge is Rs 30. Charges are calculated in slabs of 10 kg, and the minimum distance considered for calculation is 50 km.

How The Online Luggage Booking Process Works

Passengers can complete the booking through the Indian Railways parcel portal by registering and logging in, selecting the origin and destination stations, choosing the train, filling in the forwarding note and checking the estimated freight charges. After submitting the online form, they must hand over the luggage at the originating station with a printout of the e-forwarding note. The luggage will be weighed, the final freight charges will be calculated, and the Railway Receipt (RR) will be issued after payment.

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Passengers can then track their luggage through the Track & Trace facility. They will also receive an SMS when the luggage reaches the destination station. The parcel can be collected by producing the original Railway Receipt at the destination delivery counter.

With this change, passengers carrying extra luggage will no longer have to complete the entire booking process at the parcel office.