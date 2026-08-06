''Husband Became Alcoholic, But There Was No Abuse': Why Shubhangi Atre Divorced After 19 Years Of Marriage

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actor Shubhangi Atre divorced Peeyush Poorey last year after 19 years of marriage. Her divorce came as a shock to fans and followers nationwide.

During a recent podcast, Shubhangi Atre explained what went wrong in her marriage and why she made the decision to separate.

The conversation

Shubhangi Atre married Peeyush Poorey at the age of 22 in 2003. They met in Indore and fell in love during their college days. They used to meet at family gatherings. While her family wanted her to marry someone else, Shubhangi had already made up her mind, the actress told Hauterrfly.

Asked why she decided to separate from her husband, she said Peeyush became an alcoholic over the years. "I knew he loved to drink. We used to drink in social circles. But I didn't realise when the intensity grew and he became an alcoholic. Marriage is about two people growing together — emotionally and financially. When Peeyush's addiction increased, he became cranky. I used to encourage him to go out and do something he enjoyed, but it never happened. He became more alcoholic."

Asked if there was any abuse in her marriage, Shubhangi Atre said, "No, there was no abuse. The divorce was also amicable."

Shubhangi and Peeyush are parents to a daughter, Ashi.

About Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre began her acting career with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It was her role in the 2007 sitcom, Kasturi, that established her as a prominent face on television. Starring Karan Patel and Shubhangi Atre in the lead roles, the Ektaa Kapoor show aired from 2007 to 2009.

Shubhangi later became widely known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! She played the innocent and endearing character for nearly nine years before leaving the show in 2025.

Apart from this, she has also featured in shows such as Chidiya Ghar, Adhuri Kahani Humari, Havan and Do Hanson Ka Jodaa. She also starred in the 2026 film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run.