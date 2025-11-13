Video: Leopard Attacks Safari Vehicle In Karnataka, Injures 1

A regular safari at the Bannerghatta National Park in Karnataka on Thursday turned into a terrifying experience for tourists when a leopard tried to enter a vehicle and injured a person in the process.

A video of the incident shows a leopard sitting in front of the vehicle as tourists try to take a good look at it. The leopard then gets up and walks towards the left side of the bus.

The leopard can then be seen biting and pulling a piece of a woman's clothing from one of the windows. Although the metal grills outside the windows restricted the big cat from entering, small gaps left between the grills and the sliding doors of the window let the animal slide its paws inside. The leopard pulls the cloth while several tourists try to break the woman free from the altercation.

At the end, a part of the cloth tears and a tourist shuts the window. The woman, who was travelling with her family from Chennai, was left with minor injuries. The safari vehicle had over a dozen tourists on board at the time of the incident.

This is not the first time that a leopard-related incident has happened at the Bannerghatta National Park. In October last year, a video went viral on social media showing a leopard not only trying to climb up the safari vehicle, but also peeking at passengers through the window.

Later, the leopard tried to jump on top of the bus, but the driver moved the vehicle forward, and the big cat returned to its habitat.