Watch: Leopard Tries To Enter Safari Bus After Leaping Through Window

A leopard safari at Bannerghatta National Park near the Bannerghatta National Park in Karnataka turned adventurous for a group of tourists after the wild animal leapt at the window of their bus, leaving them stunned.

A video of the thrilling moment which has now gone viral on social media platforms showed the animal not only trying to climb up but also peeking at the terrified passengers through the window.

Later, the Leopard tried to jump on top of the bus. However, the driver moved the vehicle forward and the big cat returned to its habitat.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday during a safari when the driver pulled up to get a closer view of the wildlife. However, all of a sudden, the leopard hopped onto the bus. The incident was captured on camera by the tourists.

"The tourists were shocked and frightened initially, but soon they were mesmerized to see the animal. The leopard's unexpected appearance created a brief moment of panic, but the tourists regained their composure and enjoyed the rare sighting. Since all the safari vehicles had mesh windows, they (tourists) were all safe. No one was hurt," an official said.

