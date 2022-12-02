Video: Driver Has Heart Attack, Bus Rams Several Vehicles In Madhya Pradesh; 2 Killed

In dramatic scenes caught on camera at a traffic signal in Jabalpur, a city bus ran into several vehicles after its driver died of sudden heart attack. It killed one of the people while several others were injured as rickshaws and motorbikes were run over, police said.

It could have been worse, said police sources, but the bus was at a relatively slow speed and its low floor also ensured that people dragged by it did not go under it. The bus overturned after hitting an e-rickshaw.

Police said six people, including bus passengers and two children in the e-rickshaw, were injured severely. An elderly person hit by the bus died during treatment; is identity details were not immediately available.

The driver, Hardev Pal, 60, had been working with the City Metro bus service for a decade. Sudden cardiac arrest led to his death and he fell onto the steering wheel, leading to the tragedy.