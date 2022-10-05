Watch: Amit Shah Stops Speech During 'Azaan' In Kashmir, Gets Huge Applause

Amit Shah today stopped his speech after hearing 'Azaan' at a nearby mosque in Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today briefly stopped his speech during a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district as 'Azaan' or Muslim call to prayer was going on at a nearby mosque.

Five minutes into his half-an-hour long speech at Showkat Ali stadium in the North Kashmir district, Amit Shah paused and asked those on stage "if something was going on at a mosque?"

When someone on the stage told him that 'Azaan' was going on, Amit Shah stopped his speech immediately, attracting a huge round of applause and chanting of slogans in his favour from the gathering.

After a brief moment, he said that the call for prayer has now stopped and asked if he could continue his speech.

Halting the Speech Midway by Hnbl Home Minister due to #Azaan is Great Gesture and has Won the Hearts of Kashmiris, this Clearly Indicates the Respect for the Religion and Sentiments of Kashmiris. @AmitShah@AshokKoul59#NayaKashmirpic.twitter.com/853g8IXXgq — Sheikh Mohmmad Iqbal (@ListenIqbal) October 5, 2022

"Should I resume my speech or not? Say it loudly, should I resume my speech," he asked the gathering. He then went on with his speech.

Earlier, soon after his arrival, Amit Shah started his speech in front of a massive gathering in Kashmir's Baramulla where people stood in long lines and had been waiting for hours to hear the Home Minister.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitender Singh, who were also present on the stage, did not address the gathering.



