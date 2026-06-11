"War Crime": Father Of Indian Killed In US Attack On Ship Off Oman Coast

On Monday, Aditya Sharma, sent a WhatsApp text to his father, saying he's fine. An hour later, he was dead. The family got to know about him only last night.

Twenty three-year-old Aditya Sharma was one among three Indian crew sailors who were killed after the US military struck Palau-flagged MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman, accusing it of violating an American blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

It was the second reported US attack on a merchant vessel with predominantly Indian crew this week. On June 8, Omani authorities airlifted 24 Indian sailors off the MT Marivex after a US strike on the Palau-flagged tanker.

Another commercial vessel MT Javeer was hit on Thursday.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat confirmed that efforts are underway to evacuate Indian nationals from MT Jalveer to Shinas Port with the support of the Royal Navy of Oman.

"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello," Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a statement.

"Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," the Minister added.

Rajesh Sharma, Aditya's father, who last spoke to his son on Sunday, urged the government to take a strong stand against the US.

"My last conversation with him was on Sunday. I request the government to take a strong stance against the US. I will say it is a war crime to attack a commercial ship with a missile. There are a lot of ways to control those cargo ships, you can send a military, you can arrest the crew members, you have no right to attack them with deadly missiles," Aditya's father told NDTV in a telephone interview.

There were 24 Indian crewmen on board the vessel, of whom 21 were rescued.

Aditya, a deck cadet on probation, was the only son of his parents.

"We were in panic for the last 3-4 days. Last Sunday, a ship was attacked in Oman. Then I called my son and he told me that the ship was a little far away from them and that they were safe. On Monday, he sent a WhatsApp message that he is fine. And after one hour, they were attacked," the victim's father said.

There are an estimated 20,000 seafarers aboard vessels stuck in the Gulf as Iran imposes restrictions on movements through the Strait of Hormuz. Eleven seafarers have been killed in the Gulf since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28, according to International Maritime Organization (IMO) data.

Traffic through the strait, which normally carries 20% of the world's daily supply of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, has slowed to a handful of tankers.

"Everyone knows that since February, the Gulf has been vulnerable because of the US-Israel war against Iran. A lot of ships are facing issues. I request the government to make sure shipping lines allow their ships through the Strait of Hormuz only after the situation is normal again," the victim's father said.

Following the attack on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and he was handed a demarche or diplomatic note of protest.

"We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community. When this particular attack on the ship MT Settebello occurred, we lodged a strong protest with the American side," spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at an inter-ministerial media briefing.

India has one of the world's largest merchant navy workforces, with thousands of Indian sailors operating in Gulf shipping lanes.