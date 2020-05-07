Gas Leak At A Chemical Plant In Andhra Pradesh, Many Evacuated: Updates

LG Polymers India: Several were killed after gas leaked from chemical plant in Visakhapatnam

Five people including a child were killed after toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, officials said. Nearly 200 people have been admitted to hospital. Ambulances, fire engines and policemen have reached the chemical plant, officials said.

Residents near the chemical gas plant of LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd in the district's village RR Venkatapuram reported of burning sensation in their eyes and difficulty in breathing, officials said. They were immediately taken to hospital, they said.

"There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions," the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation tweeted.



Here are the updates in this big story:

May 07, 2020 08:53 (IST) In visuals, at least a hundred people are seen on a chaotic road trying to help the injured and putting them into waiting ambulances. An industrial siren is heard in the background. People in masks are seen carrying others who show signs of difficulty in breathing. They are made to sit on the road divider till the ambulances arrived.

3 dead, 25 hospitalised after a major gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra's Vizag. Here's what we know so far. pic.twitter.com/F2blkVsqTP - NDTV (@ndtv) May 7, 2020

