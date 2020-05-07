Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress Workers To Help Those Affected

Vizag Gas Leak: Rahul Gandhi sent his condolences to the "families of those who have perished."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today expressed shock over the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised.

He also urged Congress workers in the area to provide all necessary support to those affected.

"I'm shocked to hear about Vizag Gas Leak. I urge our Congress workers and leaders in the area to provide all necessary support and assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery," he said on Twitter.

At least eight people have died and over hundreds hospitalised after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.



