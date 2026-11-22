Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, but some motorists continue to use them as shortcuts to escape traffic congestion. A video showing three women refusing to make way for bikers riding on a pedestrian walkway has won praise on social media. The video, circulating on X and Instagram, shows three women walking along a tree-lined footpath when several motorcyclists approach them from behind. The bikers, who appear to have taken the pedestrian path to bypass traffic, can be heard repeatedly honking to get the women to move aside.

However, the trio refuses to give way and continues walking without stepping off the footpath. Their response has struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised them for standing their ground and asserting their right to use a space meant exclusively for pedestrians.

"Three girls just gave these bikers a much-needed lesson!" the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

The video has also renewed conversations about the common practice of two-wheeler riders taking over footpaths, particularly on congested roads, forcing pedestrians to make way for them. Several users applauded the women for refusing to accommodate the bikers. However, some questioned whether the incident would have any lasting impact on motorists who routinely use pedestrian spaces to save time.

One user expressed scepticism about whether the riders would change their behaviour, writing, "No lesson just another day. They'll do the same riding again because the illusion of getting to places and on time will sustain them throughout their ridiculous lives."

Another commented, "Good job ladies. Shame on these criminals bikers." A third user stated, "The audacity Indians have to drive on the sidewalk and then honk." Others pointed to the need for better traffic management and stricter enforcement to prevent motorists from using footpaths as alternative routes.

In a similar incident, a video from Jaipur showed three young men calmly walking along a footpath while motorcyclists behind them repeatedly honked to get through traffic. Rather than stepping aside, the pedestrians kept walking at their own pace as a motorist filming nearby cheered them on.

