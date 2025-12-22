Violence Breaks Out In Assam's West Karbi Anglong Area, House Set On Fire

At least three people and a paramilitary personnel were injured as the situation in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district turned highly volatile on Monday as protests over alleged encroachment on protected tribal lands escalated into violence, resulting in police firing.

The protesters allegedly set on fire the home of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang at Dongkamukam. Flames and thick smoke were seen rising from the premises, creating panic among locals.

The situation turned violent when police attempted to stop the protesters from advancing to the home of Tuliram Ronghang. As the crowd refused to disperse, police resorted to lathi-charge and firing to bring the situation under control.

According to sources, local people have been protesting for several days against an eviction drive in the area.

The local tribals from Karbi communities want their ancestral land be protected from other non-tribal communities in the area, sources told NDTV.

On Sunday, police detained seven protesters from the agitation site, triggering fresh outrage.

Tension escalated when thousands of indigenous people marched from Kheroni towards Dongkamukam, demanding the immediate release of the seven detained protesters. Protesters also blocked roads in Kheroni as part of their agitation.

The situation in the area remains tense, with heavy police and security force deployment to prevent further violence.