Vijay "Surrounded By Toxic People," Says Ranjana Nachiyar After Joining DMK

Former TVK functionary Ranjana Nachiyar has launched a strong attack on actor-turned-politician Vijay after joining the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

After formally joining the DMK in the presence of party chief MK Stalin ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Ranjana accused Vijay of lacking accountability and being "unapproachable".

Speaking to NDTV, she alleged that Vijay is "surrounded by toxic people" who are misguiding him and affecting the party's functioning.

Defending her decision, Ranjana said she struggled to meet Vijay to raise internal issues, whereas she was able to secure an appointment with Stalin with ease.

"I was with TVK for the past one year. The party's recent statements and activities are not satisfactory. There is no accountability or response to key issues," she said.

She also criticised Vijay's recent remarks on Women's Day, calling them "unacceptable."

"It made me question how someone can dismiss a 25-year relationship so casually. Tomorrow, he might say the same about the people," she added.

Ranjana further expressed disappointment over lack of recognition within TVK, stating that her contributions were not acknowledged.

On the DMK government, she defended its handling of law and order concerns, saying such issues exist under every government and must be addressed institutionally.

"At least leaders must take responsibility. No one can promise such incidents won't happen, but the approach to address them matters," she said.

She concluded by reiterating that Vijay needs to introspect and address internal issues for the betterment of his party.