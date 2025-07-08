Video: UP Minister Suffers Minor Injuries After Cars In Her Convoy Collide

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi and another person sustained minor injuries when her convoy ended in a pile-up here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in the afternoon near the Chhijarsi toll plaza in Hapur, they said.

According to officials, the convoy was en route from Delhi to Amroha, when sudden braking of some vehicles in front led to a pile-up.

"Three vehicles in front stopped abruptly, causing the escort vehicle and the minister's car to crash into them. Gulab Devi sustained minor injuries in the accident," an official said.

The minister was immediately transferred to Rama Hospital in another vehicle. Police said they have taken the drivers responsible into custody.

Following the incident, Hapur District Magistrate Abhishek Pandey and Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh visited the spot. They also checked on the minister's condition and ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident.

"Minister Gulab Devi is out of danger and was discharged after medical treatment. The convoy later resumed its journey to Amroha," Pandey said.

Responding to the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished the minister a speedy recovery.

In an X post in Hindi, he said, "I received the distressing news that my colleague, Minister of Secondary Education (Independent Charge) Gulab Devi, was injured in a road accident in Hapur district today. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for her speedy recovery." Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also expressed concern over the minister's injury and wished her a quickly recovery.

