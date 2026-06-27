Video: Tree Branch Falls On Bengaluru Biker's Head While Riding Helmetless

- A dry tree branch fell on a 52-year-old biker in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru
- The victim, Satish, was riding without a helmet when the branch hit his head
- Satish lost control of his bike and collapsed on Ram Mandir Road
A 52-year-old biker suffered critical head injuries and slipped into a coma after a dry tree branch fell on him while he was riding along Ram Mandir Road in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar area.
The victim, identified as Satish, was on his way to work when a branch suddenly broke off and struck him on the head. CCTV footage showed Satish riding without a helmet at the time of the incident.
The impact caused him to lose control of his two-wheeler and collapse on the road.
A 52-year-old biker suffered critical head injuries and slipped into a coma after a dry tree branch fell on him while he was riding along Ram Mandir Road in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar area.— NDTV (@ndtv) June 27, 2026
The victim, identified as Satish, was on his way to work when a branch suddenly broke off… pic.twitter.com/9SKE86GqCR
Local residents immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to Manipal Hospital in Yeshwanthpur for advanced treatment.
Doctors performed an emergency surgery on Satish, who had initially slipped into a coma and is said to be now recovering.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world