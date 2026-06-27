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Video: Tree Branch Falls On Bengaluru Biker's Head While Riding Helmetless

The victim, identified as Satish, was on his way to work when a branch suddenly broke off and struck him on the head.

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Video: Tree Branch Falls On Bengaluru Biker's Head While Riding Helmetless
CCTV footage showed Satish riding without a helmet at the time of the incident.
  • A dry tree branch fell on a 52-year-old biker in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru
  • The victim, Satish, was riding without a helmet when the branch hit his head
  • Satish lost control of his bike and collapsed on Ram Mandir Road
Who is responsible for trimming dangerous trees in that area?
Bengaluru:

A 52-year-old biker suffered critical head injuries and slipped into a coma after a dry tree branch fell on him while he was riding along Ram Mandir Road in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar area.

The victim, identified as Satish, was on his way to work when a branch suddenly broke off and struck him on the head. CCTV footage showed Satish riding without a helmet at the time of the incident. 

The impact caused him to lose control of his two-wheeler and collapse on the road. 

Local residents immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to Manipal Hospital in Yeshwanthpur for advanced treatment. 

Doctors performed an emergency surgery on Satish, who had initially slipped into a coma and is said to be now recovering.
 

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