4-Year-Old Girl Among 3 Dead After Bus Collides With Bike In Karnataka

Three persons were killed in a road accident involving a KSRTC bus and a motorcycle in this district on Thursday.

The deceased were a man, his four-year-old daughter and another man.

Police said the accident occurred at Konnur town in Gokak taluk. The deceased were identified as Saif Mulla (29), his daughter Siza Mulla (4), and Imtiyaz Badgaon (35).

Another child, Jihan Shahrukh Kudachikar, sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to police, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus was on its way to Gokak when it collided with the motorcycle near Konnur.

The motorcycle had left Forbes School at Gokak Falls shortly before the accident.

Saif Mulla was riding the motorcycle with his daughter Siza, his friend Imtiyaz, and Imtiyaz's daughter Jihan.

Three of the four occupants died on the spot, while the injured child remains in critical condition, police said.

Following the accident, the bus driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police rushed to the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)