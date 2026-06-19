Karnataka Woman Dies In Crash As Son Swerves Bike To Save Dog

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a woman after her son allegedly lost control of his bike while trying to avoid hitting a dog that suddenly crossed their path near Sambra in Karnatak's Belagavi district.

The deceased has been identified as Shantavva Kalmath of Panthabalekundri village. Her son, Eeranna Kalmath, was riding the bike when the accident occurred.

According to preliminary information, a dog darted onto the road, prompting Eeranna to swerve in an attempt to save the animal. The bike went out of control, causing both riders to be thrown off. Shantavva sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Unaware of the severity of the injuries, Eeranna rushed his mother to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital. However, doctors informed him that she had succumbed to her injuries.

The hospital witnessed emotional scenes as the devastated son broke down upon hearing the news. In a heart-rending moment, Eeranna was seen clutching the bag his mother had been carrying and weeping inconsolably.

The grieving son's condition moved hospital staff and onlookers, many of whom struggled to hold back tears.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Marihal Police Station in Belagavi.