9 Killed As Goods Vehicle Falls Into Stream In Karnataka

Karnataka accident: Seven of the victims died on the spot, police said. (Representational)

Nine labourers were killed on the spot and eight others critically injured after the goods vehicle they were travelling in fell into a stream early Sunday morning in a village in Karnataka's Belagavi, police said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Belagavi on Sunday, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the state government and Rs 2 lakh from the Belagavi deputy commissioner to the family of each dead person.

While seven of them died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, police said.

The rescue operation was overseen by Belagavi Police Commissioner M B Boralingaiah who reached the spot in the morning.

According to police, the labourers hailing from Akkatangiyara Hala village in Gokak taluk were going to Belagavi when the vehicle fell into the 'Ballari Nala' at Kanabaragi village in Belagavi.

The labourers were construction workers who were going to Belagavi. The vehicle fell into the stream after the driver lost control over it.

Eight people were injured in the accident and one labourer is still in critical condition.

Police rushed to the spot upon getting the information and pulled out the victims from beneath the vehicle with the help of local residents.

Police Commissioner Mr Boralingaiah also consoled the bereaved family members of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Condoling the deaths, the Chief Minister told reporters that he has ordered compensation and proper medical treatment to the injured.

"I am deeply pained to hear about the incident. I have ordered paying Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family members of each dead on behalf of the state government. The deputy commissioner of the district will also give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh," Mr Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said the government will bear the medical expenses of the injured persons.

Mr Bommai also said the labour department will give Rs 5 lakh to five seriously injured labourers.

