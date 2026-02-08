Advertisement
Private Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka, Occupants Eject Out, Suffer Injuries

The two-seater aircraft crashed at Mangaluru village in Babaleshwar Taluk of Vijayapura district.

Read Time: 1 min
Private Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka, Occupants Eject Out, Suffer Injuries
Both the occupants ejected before it crashed.
Vijayapura:

Two people, including the pilot, had a narrow escape when a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in the district on Sunday afternoon, police sources said.

The two-seater aircraft crashed at Mangaluru village in Babaleshwar Taluk of Vijayapura district, they said.

Both the occupants ejected before it crashed, sources said, adding the aircraft broke into three pieces.

The duo sustained injuries and have been rushed to a hospital, they added.

It is said that the training aircraft was said to be flying from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, though more details are awaited.

