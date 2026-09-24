<i>Pooja Meri Jaan</i> Trailer: A Man's Suicide Lands Mrunal Thakur In Court, Huma Qureshi Defends Her

The trailer for Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, and Vikram Singh Chauhan's upcoming film, Pooja Meri Jaan, has now been released.

The trailer opens with a heartbroken voice note from a man named Aniket, played by Vikram. He expresses his love for a woman named Pooja, played by Mrunal, saying that he had planned his entire future with her, but she had rejected their five-year relationship. Devastated, he takes his own life.

Pooja Dogra is subsequently arrested and charged in connection with Aniket's suicide. Lawyer Sana, played by Huma Qureshi, promises to help her and get her out of trouble.

Pooja explains her side of the story. Aniket proposed to her publicly, but she turned him down in private. They argued, and after she told him to leave her alone, she walked away.

Aniket's grieving mother demands justice for her late son. In court, the prosecution accuses Pooja of leading men on and exploiting Aniket for money. However, Sana argues that she simply loved him as a friend rather than a romantic partner. As the legal drama unfolds, public opinion turns hostile towards Pooja.

In a statement, Mrunal said, "From the very beginning, I was drawn to this part because I knew it would allow me to explore the many layers I have as an actor and bring something different to the table. Pooja is a deeply layered character, and what drew me to both the film and her journey was the complexity of what unfolds around her."

"The role required me to navigate several emotional shades while consciously holding back the answers that the audience is meant to discover for themselves. The story constantly makes you question what you see, what you believe, and how quickly our perceptions can shape the way we judge a person or a situation. It was an intense and challenging experience, but also an incredibly rewarding one. I am excited for audiences to experience the film, unravel Pooja's journey and engage with the questions it raises around relationships, rejection, consent, perception, and, ultimately, the judgements we make as a society," she added.

Directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Pooja Meri Jaan is a Maddock Films production. The film will be released on ZEE5 on October 2.

Also Read: Toxic: Does Female Pleasure Become A Pawn To Sell 'Daddy Issues'?