Video: Supriya Sule Dances To Dhol Beats At Nephew's Wedding

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule danced her heart out at the wedding of Yugendra Pawar, the grandson of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Saturday.

Videos and photos from the event show the Lok Sabha member dancing with fellow baratis, holding hands, and spinning to the rhythm of traditional drums.

The wedding celebrated the union of Yugendra Pawar, a youth leader in the NCP and son of senior leader Srinivas Pawar, with Tanishka Kulkarni, a Mumbai native from a business family. The ceremony was held at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The event saw the entire Pawar family come together. Supriya Sule shared moments from the wedding on her social media.

“A joyous moment for our family as Yugen and Tanishka begin their new journey together! Wishing the beautiful couple a lifetime filled with love, joy, and endless togetherness. So happy to welcome Tanishka into our family,” she wrote.

She was also seen at the Haldi ceremony in photos posted to Instagram.

Several senior members, including Sharad Pawar, of the extended family attended were in attendance.

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, was a notable absentee, though. Reports say he skipped the wedding citing his ongoing poll commitments and political engagements. His wife Sunetra Pawar was present.

Yugendra Pawar is associated with the Sharad Pawar faction of the party. He was a candidate in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Baramati constituency but lost to his uncle Ajit Pawar.

This wedding follows the couple's engagement on August 3, in Mumbai, which was also attended by the Pawar family and celebrated with similar pomp.