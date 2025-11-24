Iconic <i>Sholay</i> 'Water Tank' Scene In Sharad Pawar's Tribute For Dharmendra

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Dharmendra, recalling his immense contribution to Indian cinema and his iconic 'water tank' scene in the blockbuster 'Sholay', which remains an integral part of political protests.

Dharmendra, the actor known for his "Greek god" looks and a career spanning over 300 films across genres, passed away at his Mumbai home, a few days short of his 90th birthday.

"Dharmendra entered Indian cinema in the 1960s and emerged as a beloved star who portrayed characters representing the common man. He carved out a distinct identity in the industry by winning the hearts of audiences across the country," Pawar said in his condolence message.

The veteran politician said that while today's generation may not fully realise the star's impact, an entire generation was enamoured by his charm, mannerisms, and sense of style.

"His portrayal of 'Veeru' in the classic 'Sholay' continues to be remembered as a symbol of strong friendship and a fearless hero," he said.

Pawar also referred to the iconic water tank scene from the 1975 film, saying activists continue to recreate it during political protests even today.

In a 65-year career with no full stops, Dharmendra featured in films, including 'Dharam Veer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Satyakam', 'Anupama', 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' and 'Dream Girl'.

"We pay heartfelt tributes to Dharam Paaji and extend our condolences to the Deol family," Pawar wrote in his post.

