Who Is Tanishka Kulkarni? Sharad Pawar's Grandson Marries Long-Time Partner

Yugendra Pawar, the grandson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, got married to his longtime partner Tanishka Kulkarni on Sunday. Senior political leaders and members of the Pawar political family were in attendance at the ceremony.

NCP MP Supriya Sule, along with her husband and children, attended the celebration and blessed the couple. She also shared photos from the wedding on social media.

“A joyous moment for our family as Yugen and Tanishka begin their new journey together!" she wrote and added, "Wishing the beautiful couple a lifetime filled with love, joy, and endless togetherness. So happy to welcome Tanishka into our family.”

Who Is Tanishka Kulkarni?

Tanishka Kulkarni is reportedly the daughter of a Mumbai-based industrialist who lives in the Prabhadevi area.

She completed her bachelor's degree in finance from Cass Business School in London.

Tanishka and Yugendra's wedding follows their August engagement in Mumbai, where Ajit Pawar was also present.

Who Is Yugendra Pawar?

Yugendra Pawar is the grandson of veteran politician Sharad Pawar and the son of Shrinivas Pawar, the younger brother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Educated in Mumbai, Pune, and later in finance and insurance from Northeastern University in Boston, he is active in politics, business, and social work.

Yugendra, who contested the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Baramati seat, lost to his uncle Ajit Pawar in a high-profile electoral face-off.