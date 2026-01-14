Video: Spiritual Leader Satua Baba Drives Rs 2-Crore Porsche At Magh Mela

A spiritual leader is in the spotlight at the ongoing Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for his car collection. Satua Baba, the head of Varanasi's Satua Baba Peeth, has been spotted driving a Porsche at the holy event.

Pictures and videos of the spiritual leader's luxury vehicles have gone viral. The Baba was earlier seen driving a Land Rover Defender worth Rs 3 crore, leading to criticism in some quarters.

Speaking to NDTV, Satua Baba defended his collection and said that these resources were for yogis and not bhogis (hedonists). He also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that the BJP leader has demonstrated that India belongs to those who follow Sanatan Dharma and respect the Constitution.

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, Satua Baba said, "There was a time when, while in power, dancers and singers were hired to perform on private planes. Today, it is the era of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi, when Sanatan Dharma is being celebrated across the country and the world."

Satua Baba's Car Collection

While his luxury vehicles have made him the centre of controversy, Satua Baba has dismissed any criticism. He was earlier seen riding a Land Rover Defender worth Rs 3 crore and then a Porsche Turbo 911 priced at approximately Rs 4.4 crore. In videos posted on his official Facebook handle, the religious leader has also ridden a camel and a tractor.

Satua Baba, whose real name is Jagadguru Mahamandaleswar Santosh Das, has been allotted the largest land area in the Magh Mela, according to a report in Bhaskar English. He reportedly left his family at the age of 11 to pursue a spiritual life.

Currently the head of Varanasi's Satua Baba Peeth, he was given the responsibility in 2012 after the death of the sixth Peethadheeshwar Brahmaleen Yamunacharya Ji Maharaj Satua Baba. Satua Baba was given the title of Jagadguru at the Mahakumbh 2025.

Magh Mela 2026

Thousands took a holy dip on the occasion of Ekadashi at the Magh Mela. The second sacred bathing ritual (snan) will be held on January 15 in Prayagraj on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The upcoming Makar Sankranti Snan will be the next big event after the Paush Purnima snan, in which more than 31 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam Ghat.

The administration has implemented high-security measures. Around 10,000 police personnel have been deployed, with UP ATS mobile patrol squads monitoring the area.