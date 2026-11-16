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Video: Speeding Car Rams Parked Jeep, Injures Woman In Himachal's Solan

The incident occurred in Solan's Datauwal and was captured by a CCTV camera at the scene.

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Video: Speeding Car Rams Parked Jeep, Injures Woman In Himachal's Solan
The video shows a jeep parked on the side of the road.
NDTV
Solan:

An out-of-control Swift car rammed a parked jeep in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. The impact of the crash was so severe that the parked jeep was lifted into the air momentarily. A woman walking along the road was also struck by the vehicles and sustained serious injuries. The Swift overturned following the collision. 

The incident occurred in Solan's Datauwal and was captured by a CCTV camera at the scene, and the footage is now circulating rapidly on social media. 

The video shows a jeep parked on the side of the road. A woman, dressed in a yellow salwar, is seen speaking on her phone and coming towards the jeep from the front of the vehicle. She notices the speeding Swift and tries to move away, but the car crashes into the jeep, which then crashes into her. 

Locals can be seen rushing out to inspect the situation and help the injured woman. No one was inside the jeep during the collision.

The injured woman has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.


 

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