Video: People Swim In River After Gujarat Cable Bridge Snaps

A nearly century-old suspension bridge on the River Machchhu in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on this evening. Several people who were on the bridge fell into the river.

Many people were seen swimming towards safety after the bridge collapsed. A group of people were also seen clinging on to the broken end of the bridge, which was partly submerged.

Women and children could be seen in the visuals.

The bridge was recently reopened after renovation.

"Several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals," MLA and Gujarat minister Brijesh Merja told news agency PTI.

