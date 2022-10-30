Video: People Swim In River After Gujarat Cable Bridge Snaps

Gujarat bridge collapse: People swim after the bridge collapsed

A nearly century-old suspension bridge on the River Machchhu in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on this evening. Several people who were on the bridge fell into the river.

Many people were seen swimming towards safety after the bridge collapsed. A group of people were also seen clinging on to the broken end of the bridge, which was partly submerged.

Women and children could be seen in the visuals.

The bridge was recently reopened after renovation.

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area today



PM Modi has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops, while Gujarat CM Patel has given instructions to arrange immediate treatment of injured pic.twitter.com/VO8cvJk9TI — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

"Several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals," MLA and Gujarat minister Brijesh Merja told news agency PTI.